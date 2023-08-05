Symbol (XYM) Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Symbol (XYM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Symbol has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $162.78 million and approximately $204,923.32 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,238,255,792 coins and its circulating supply is 5,801,549,590 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

