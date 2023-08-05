Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Symbotic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The business had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) acquired 17,825,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) purchased 17,825,312 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at $500,000,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $222,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock valued at $501,752,086. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Symbotic by 69.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter worth approximately $13,919,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

