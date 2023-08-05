Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYNA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.69.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,882. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average of $98.73. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.34 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 124.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

