TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Shares Down 1.2%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €10.10 ($11.09) and last traded at €10.11 ($11.10). 497,532 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.23 ($11.24).

TAG Immobilien Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.93.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

