Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

NYSE:TSM opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $498.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

