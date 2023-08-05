Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TNDM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

TNDM opened at $33.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.92. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.59 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 28.40% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

