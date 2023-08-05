Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$1.92 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

SKT stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.07%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at $899,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at $899,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,374 shares of company stock worth $4,938,179. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16,418.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,249,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,663,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after purchasing an additional 700,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 40.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,720,000 after buying an additional 667,077 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 507.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 503,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 421,062 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Further Reading

