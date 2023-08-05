Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$1.92 EPS.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $24.25 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 118.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,374 shares of company stock worth $4,938,179. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 84.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

