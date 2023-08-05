Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Down 1.9 %

Tantech stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. 17,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,886. Tantech has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tantech in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tantech in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

