Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPR. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Tapestry to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. 2,535,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,911. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.