Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Oppenheimer

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Target from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.54.

NYSE:TGT opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. Target has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.96%.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,198,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

