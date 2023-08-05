TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) versus ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY) Head-To-Head Review

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) and ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TaskUs and ChinaCache International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $960.49 million 1.24 $40.42 million $0.37 33.24 ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than ChinaCache International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

26.1% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of TaskUs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for TaskUs and ChinaCache International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 2 2 3 0 2.14 ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A

TaskUs presently has a consensus target price of $17.22, suggesting a potential upside of 40.02%. Given TaskUs’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TaskUs is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and ChinaCache International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 4.01% 11.56% 5.78% ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TaskUs beats ChinaCache International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About ChinaCache International

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

