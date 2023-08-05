TD Cowen Increases GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $77.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.24.

Shares of GXO opened at $64.11 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

