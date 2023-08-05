Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $370.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.67 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

TNK stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. 614,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.08. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 437,348 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 223,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at $5,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

