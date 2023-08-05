TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. TEGNA had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TEGNA Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TGNA opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.61. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.