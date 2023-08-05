Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TFX. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teleflex from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,761. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 132.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Teleflex by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 21.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

