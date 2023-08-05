Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Olaplex Price Performance

OLPX opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Olaplex by 151.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 358,336 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Olaplex by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

