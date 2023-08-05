TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.07.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance
Shares of TIXT traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $9.38. 594,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $685.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $31.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
