TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.07.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TIXT traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $9.38. 594,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $685.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

