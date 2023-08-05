Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $205,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

