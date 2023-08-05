Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TPX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,332. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.