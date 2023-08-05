Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,271,124,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 24,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

