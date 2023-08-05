Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.88.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.92.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.