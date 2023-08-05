Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tennant updated its FY23 guidance to $5.10-5.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.10-$5.75 EPS.

Tennant Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TNC traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.71. 112,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,486. Tennant has a 52-week low of $56.04 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Tennant

Institutional Trading of Tennant

In other news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $336,664.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $297,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,944.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tennant by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tennant by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Tennant by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

