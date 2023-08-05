Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.58.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,641. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $65.64.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Terex by 87.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.