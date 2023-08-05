Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.9% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.44. 6,052,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

