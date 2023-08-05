The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,612 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after purchasing an additional 647,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,941,000 after purchasing an additional 144,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $503,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,953,000 after purchasing an additional 122,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,863,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,966,000 after purchasing an additional 916,664 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.4 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,239. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

About Bank of New York Mellon



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

