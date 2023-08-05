The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Cigna Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.70- EPS and its FY23 guidance to $24.70 EPS.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $286.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.44. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $4,705,544. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.43.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

