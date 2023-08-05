The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $896.27 million. The Container Store Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.10-0 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCS. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE TCS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The Container Store Group had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $259.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.82 million. Equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 29,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $76,084.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 725,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,609.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 29,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $76,084.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,609.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 27,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $70,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at $469,350.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 104,003 shares of company stock valued at $256,965. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

