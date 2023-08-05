The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.08 million. The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Container Store Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

The Container Store Group Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:TCS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.

Insider Activity

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $259.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.82 million. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. Analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 29,151 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $76,084.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,609.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 29,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $76,084.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 725,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,609.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 27,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $70,104.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,350.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,003 shares of company stock valued at $256,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

