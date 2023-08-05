The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on August 24th

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 33.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Bancshares has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBMS. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 759.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

