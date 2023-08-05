The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.43. 3,591,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,535. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.91.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.03.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

