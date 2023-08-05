The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGL opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. Analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
