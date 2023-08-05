The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGL opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. Analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

The LGL Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The LGL Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The LGL Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The LGL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The LGL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

