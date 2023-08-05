The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Lowered by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

NYSE TJX opened at $85.45 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.63. The stock has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

