Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.37. The company had a trading volume of 342,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,362. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $138.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.31.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

