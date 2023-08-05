Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Barclays

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.37. 342,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $138.85.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 44.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 100.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 42,091.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 18.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 214,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,965,000 after buying an additional 33,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

