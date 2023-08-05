Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Thryv Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Thryv stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. 307,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. Thryv has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.48%. Thryv’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Thryv by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Thryv by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 38.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thryv by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

