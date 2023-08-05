Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Acquires $7,330,231.44 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) Director Robert Robotti bought 117,698 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,330,231.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,185,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,422,273.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Robert Robotti acquired 1,135 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,763.10.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW opened at $64.12 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Tidewater by 1.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the second quarter worth $381,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the second quarter valued at $1,178,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDW. TheStreet upgraded Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

