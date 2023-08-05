TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.
TimkenSteel Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of NYSE:TMST traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. 451,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,147. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
