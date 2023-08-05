TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

TimkenSteel Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TMST traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. 451,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,147. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth about $4,453,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.