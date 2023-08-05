Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Down 21.2%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 145,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 455,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Titan International Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $733.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Titan International had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $548.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Titan International by 800.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Further Reading

