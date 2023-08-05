tomiNet Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $206.45 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, tomiNet has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $206.45 million and approximately $18.97 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can now be bought for approximately $3.12 or 0.00010748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.12664286 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $20,742,511.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

