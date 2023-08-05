Toncoin (TON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.05 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00004131 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.10 billion and $24.05 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,064.17 or 1.00081916 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. More information can be found at https://ton.org/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

