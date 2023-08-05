Toncoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.21 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00004103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.06 billion and $24.21 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00020048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,014.44 or 1.00022282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.20044504 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $24,289,335.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

