TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. TopBuild updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD traded up $9.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.24. 305,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,127. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.87 and a 200 day moving average of $220.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $298.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $217,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,197.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $70,298,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 65.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,465,000 after buying an additional 138,058 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $14,945,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

