TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. TopBuild updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
TopBuild Stock Performance
BLD traded up $9.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.24. 305,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,127. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.87 and a 200 day moving average of $220.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $298.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $217,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,197.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.
