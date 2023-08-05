Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Trading Down 9.5%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.67. 7,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 16,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Torrent Capital Stock Down 9.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.70.

About Torrent Capital

(Get Free Report)

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.