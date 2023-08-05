Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

COOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Traeger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Traeger stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,077. The stock has a market cap of $737.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.92. Traeger has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Traeger had a negative net margin of 47.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Traeger by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 55,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

