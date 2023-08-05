Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $231.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TT has been the topic of several other research reports. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $204.19. 1,088,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,326. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $139.07 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

