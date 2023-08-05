Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.98.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Transocean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 53.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 50.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.