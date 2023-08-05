Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $81.00 at B. Riley

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $64.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of TREX opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

