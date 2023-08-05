Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Trading Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ:TRIB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 12,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,702. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
