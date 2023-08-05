Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Triton International from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Triton International to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triton International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Triton International Stock Performance

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. Triton International has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Triton International had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,533,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after purchasing an additional 118,742 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 93,887 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Further Reading

